$67.41 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce sales of $67.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $68.90 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $370.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.67 million to $371.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $301.43 million, with estimates ranging from $293.21 million to $312.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NPTN. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NPTN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.06. 321,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.32 million, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.21. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

