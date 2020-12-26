$734.79 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce sales of $734.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $743.91 million and the lowest is $727.86 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,228,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after buying an additional 302,947 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 206,638 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

