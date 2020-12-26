7,818 Shares in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.91% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000.

KWT opened at $27.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

