8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $83,683.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001323 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000373 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000242 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

