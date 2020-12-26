Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXAS. BidaskClub lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.00.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.