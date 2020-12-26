Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.17

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.46. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 48,071 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 117,058 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

