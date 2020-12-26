Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.17

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.46. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 48,071 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.