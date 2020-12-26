Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.54.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

AAVVF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 18,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

