Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

ADYEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB started coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ADYEY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Adyen has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

