Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

ADYEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB started coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ADYEY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Adyen has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit