AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

