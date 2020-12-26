AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 399,671 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,106 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 752,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. 312,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.42 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

