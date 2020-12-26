Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE AJRD opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

