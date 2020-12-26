Aeron (ARNX) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $129,380.65 and $51,924.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00306845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

