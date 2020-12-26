AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.33. 36,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 182,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the third quarter valued at $330,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.1% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.