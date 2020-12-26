Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $51.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($6.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.