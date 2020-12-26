AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.33 ($14.51).

AIXA has been the subject of several research reports. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

ETR AIXA opened at €14.35 ($16.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.84. AIXTRON SE has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of €14.57 ($17.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 73.21.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

