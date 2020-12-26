AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Hits New 52-Week High at $468.00

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 467.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 446677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43). Also, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total value of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70).

About AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

