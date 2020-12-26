Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALDX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.39.

ALDX stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit