Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALDX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.39.

ALDX stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $282.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

