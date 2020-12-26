Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.63

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.63 and traded as high as $44.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 3,516 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.63. The company has a market cap of C$49.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,509 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$66,031.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,396.84. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,209 shares of company stock worth $97,442.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

