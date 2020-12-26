Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.46

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.46 and traded as high as $44.65. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 662,131 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATD.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.46. The stock has a market cap of C$49.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

