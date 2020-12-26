Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 48.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

