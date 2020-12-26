All Sports One Day Trading Volume Reaches $105,269.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.43. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $105,269.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00041813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00285853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

