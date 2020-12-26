Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NYSE LNT opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

