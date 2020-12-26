Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,801.20.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $1,738.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,580.56. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.