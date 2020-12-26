Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.63 ($58.38).

ALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

EPA ALO traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €45.95 ($54.06). 141,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.25.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

