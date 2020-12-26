Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $12.62

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $11.40. Altimmune shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 28,453 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

About Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

