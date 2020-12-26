AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UHAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $447.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.74. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $460.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.81 and its 200 day moving average is $358.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 632.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter worth $201,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

