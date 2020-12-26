American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.28 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $296.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.23 million to $301.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $284.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

