American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARA. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARA opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $395.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

