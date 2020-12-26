Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 97,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

