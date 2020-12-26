Amino Network (AMIO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a total market cap of $18,037.03 and $2,085.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 54.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00042053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

