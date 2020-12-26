Amon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,421.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $21,421.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00301283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,320,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

