Ampleforth Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $205.14 million and $5.56 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00289308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 374,753,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,974,505 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

