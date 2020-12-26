AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $8.63. AMREP shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 5,127 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP accounts for about 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AMREP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

