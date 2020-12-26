Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading Down 2.8%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $9,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

