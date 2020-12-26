AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 113.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $25,865.20 and $12.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 115.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.