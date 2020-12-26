Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $420.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $451.92 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $454.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.