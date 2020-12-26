Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post sales of $273.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.43 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $283.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ASTE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

