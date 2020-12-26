Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post sales of $373.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.50 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $347.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 118,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,640. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.