Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 8,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

