Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,438,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,337,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. 462,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

