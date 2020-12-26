Analysts Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NYSE:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

BCDA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 964,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,506. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

