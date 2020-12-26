Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $291.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.80 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $314.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

FSS stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 138,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,802. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

