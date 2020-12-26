Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.40 million and a PE ratio of -174.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.