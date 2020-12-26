Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,164. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $823.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 438.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,952 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 171.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

