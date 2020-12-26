Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 189,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

