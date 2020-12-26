Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $91.33

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.55.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 over the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $3,185,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,972. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

