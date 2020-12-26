Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) PT at $20.60

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

CNO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 397,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,060. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 706.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,084 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

