Analysts Set Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Target Price at $138.08

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,974,000 after buying an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after buying an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inphi by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.