Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $116.17

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,079 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.69. 511,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.