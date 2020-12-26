Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $24.39

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 758,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,200. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.